Marco Sturm pushed the right buttons in Bruins' Game 2 win vs. Sabres

The Boston Bruins eclipsed the 100-point mark and made the playoffs this season thanks to the surprising play of the team's second line. Marco Sturm put the trio together midway through the season, and they never looked back, sneakily becoming one of the league's best lines while all three of Viktor Arvidsson, Pavel Zacha, and Casey Mittelstadt were potential trade candidates at the deadline if the Bruins were sellers.

In an ironic twist, the result was that the Bruins never became sellers because the three all played so well. If Boston was going to make an impact in the postseason, the second line was going to have to continue to dominate, but instead, all three players finished with a -3 rating in the Bruins' heartbreaking Game 1 collapse.

Sturm challenged the line to have a better performance in Game 2, which was a bold move but one that seemed to motivate that group of players. You can question some of Sturm's decision-making in-game, but it's hard to deny that he has the pulse of his locker room and the respect of his players.

"“The Zacha line can be better. They really can. They were just OK. They have another gear like they have all year. That’s one line that needs to get better."" Marco Sturm

Zacha acknowledged that Sturm was right and his entire line had to be better before Game 2, and the trio didn't disappoint, as they recorded three of the team's four goals, with Arvidsson scoring two massive goals and Zacha adding in one.

Pavel Zacha GW🚨, 1:1 s BUF.



Marco Sturm před zápasem: “Zacha lajna musí být lepší. Mají na víc než předvedli”



Viktor Arvidsson 2x 🚨

Pavel Zacha na PP 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Iy6gRgXGV1 — Matěj Hejda (@matej_hejda33) April 22, 2026

""I think we weren't as aggressive on the forecheck. I think that's something that we kind of talked about as a line that we have to be a little bit more aggressive, winning the puck battles there."" Pavel Zacha after Game 1

The second line vowed to play a smarter and stronger brand of hockey in Game 2, and they delivered more than they ever could've imagined. Sturm will need them to continue playing the same way for the duration of this series, and after how well Tuesday's game worked out, it's hard to argue that the head coach won't continue pushing all the right buttons.