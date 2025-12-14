Marco Sturm gives stern warning to Bruins ahead of a potential Wild matchup

After winning their first two games of their current three-game road trip, the Boston Bruins will look to sweep it on Sunday night when they visit the Minnesota Wild, who are playing some very good hockey right now.

Minnesota beat the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, at home on Saturday afternoon, but they made big news on Friday night, swinging a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks for Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm has a message for his team against the Wild

Shortly after the trade, Michael Russo of The Athletic posted on X that Hughes was going to make his Wild debut on Sunday night against the Black and Gold. Just their luck. After practice on Saturday in Minnesota, Sturm had a message for his team, who have been known to start games slowly.

“They made a pretty aggressive trade last night, so we just have to make sure we’re going to be ready to go tomorrow, because that building will be buzzing,” Sturm said.

“Those players are special. I always say, you almost have to treat him like Makar, that kind of player. You’ve just got to make sure you’re always aware when he’s on the ice,” Sturm said. “We want to play hard against him, don’t give him that room.”

There is no doubt that Quinn is a special player, and that is why he was sought after by several teams before he was traded to the Wild. Now, the Bruins get to be his first game in Minnesota, and there is no doubt that the area will be rocking from warmups through the end of the game.

Boston will also get to see the pieces that were sent to the Canucks next Saturday night when they make their only trip to the TD Garden to play the Bruins.