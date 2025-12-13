Bruins get more unsettling injury updates ahead of final stop on three-game road trip

After a day off on Friday after beating the Winnipeg Jets, 6-3, on Thursday night in the middle stop of their three-game road trip, the Boston Bruins returned to the ice in Minnesota ahead of Sunday night's game against the Wild.

Boston will be looking to sweep the road trip after opening it with a win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. On Friday night, the Bruins got some bad news with Minnesota pulling off a blockbuster deal, acquiring Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. He won't play in the Wild's Saturday afternoon game against the Ottawa Senators, instead making his debut against the Black and Gold.

In the win over Winnipeg, the Bruins lost defenseman Jonathan Aspirot and forward Viktor Arvidsson to injuries, and according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, neither was on the ice on Saturday morning for Boston's practice. Neither was Pavel Zacha. After practice, head coach Marco Sturm has an update on all three players.

Marco Strum gives Bruins injury updates on Saturday

Sturm said that Zacha missed practice for a maintenance day, according to McBride, while Aspirot and Arvidsson are not going to play against Minnesota. There will be no call-ups from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Just a maintenance day for Pavel Zacha. Viktor Arvidsson and Jonathan Aspirot not expected to play Sunday vs. the Wild. No callups are expected. #Bruins — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 13, 2025

No call-ups at this point on the road trip are not surprising. Providence is in the middle of a road trip itself in Pennsylvania, and Minnesota is the third and final stop for the Bruins before returning home. Both teams will return home by Sunday night, and Monday or Tuesday morning could be the time news drops if there are going to be any roster moves because of the injuries.

Boston will kick off a five-game homestand on Tuesday night when the Utah Mammoth comes to town, and it wouldn't be surprising to see some moves by then.