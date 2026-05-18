Maple Leafs encouraged to make blockbuster move this offseason that would effect Bruins

This could be a summer of big moves around the NHL. Sure, it could be said every offseason, but there just feels like there are going to be some moves that open some eyes. One of those teams whose eyes should be on is the Boston Bruins.

General manager Don Sweeney could be making some rather big moves, looking to improve a roster that needs additions if they are going to be a team that makes the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season. The Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division are all going to get better. The Bruins need to as well.

Another team that is going to have a lot of eyes on them is the Toronto Maple Leafs. After some front office changes, they need a new coach after firing Craig Berube last week. They have the first overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft in June and could the new front office trade Auston Matthews?

Maple Leafs urged to trade Auston Matthews this offseason

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report listed six teams that need to make a bold move this offseason, and one of those teams was the Maple Leafs. In fact, Richardson suggested that they trade Matthews, which would send shockwaves throughout the NHL.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs missed the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons, sparking changes in the front office and behind the bench. It also raised questions about Auston Matthews' future with the club. He has two seasons remaining on his contract and could force a trade if he's unhappy with their direction,'' Richardson wrote.

"Rather than delay the inevitable, Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka should find out which teams Matthews is willing to waive his no-movement clause for and trade him for the best possible return. It will upset Leafs fans in the short term, but it could help them quickly rebuild over the next three or four years.''

So here's the thing. When Toronto won the Draft Lottery earlier this month, it put a dent in the chances that the Maple Leafs would go into a rebuild. It's highly unlikely. Now, would they follow the Bruins' retool model this offseason? Of course, they could and likely would. However, trading Matthews would signal more than a retool; it would signal more of a rebuild.

If they trade Matthews, then things could get interesting in Toronto. If you are a Bruins fan, it would be a dream to acquire Matthews, as he would likely end up in the Western Conference. However, trading Matthews could benefit the Black and Gold in 2028 when it comes to likely getting the Maple Leafs that summer.