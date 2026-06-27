Maple Leafs do the Bruins a huge favor amid reunion rumors with former defenseman

Going into the NHL Draft, some rumors were surrounding the Boston Bruins. There are some huge needs that the Black and Gold have for next season, with a center, wing, and right-shot defenseman needed.

General manager Don Sweeney addressed one need early on Friday night before the first round of the NHL Entry Draft got underway. Sweeney traded Boston's first-round pick from Friday night's draft, 23rd overall, and a conditional first-round pick in 2028 that belonged to the Florida Panthers that the Bruins got in the Brad Marchand trade in March of 2025.

As for addressing the defense, there were rumors on Friday that the Bruins were considering a reunion with Brandon Carlo from the Toronto Maple Leafs. You remember that trade a year ago, right? Carlo was sent to the Maple Leafs for a pick in last June's draft, prospect Fraser Minten, and a first-round pick that was top 5 protected this year. You know by now that they won the NHL Draft Lottery and they kept the pick.

However, the Bruins have dodged a bullet after Toronto traded Carlo to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. It was reported by Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic that the Bruins were considering a reunion with Carlo. No, thank you.

Maple Leafs trade former Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo to Blues

In a deal first reported by Kevin Weekes of ESPN, Carlo is being reunited with former coach Jim Montgomery in St. Louis for two third-round picks, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

So there are a couple of things to take from this. First of all, the Bruins fleecing, somewhat, is complete with Carlo lasting just one season in Toronto. Second, as mentioned above, he's reunited with Montgomery. Finally, the Bruins dodged a huge mistake.

Imagine if Boston addressed their need for a right-shot defenseman by reacquiring Carlo? That would not have gone over well with the fanbase. As tough as it was to trade him to the Maple Leafs, reacquiring him would have been a big mistake.