Against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, they out together two games where they came out on top in different ways.

They shutout the Lightning, 4-0, last Saturday, then fell behind 2-0 to the Panthers Tuesday night at the TD Garden, but they scored three goals in the final 12 minutes to rally for a stunning 3-2 victory. Next up was former teammate Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. All the good the Bruins and their fans had following the last two games was dashed in the first 20 minutes against the surging Senators.

Ottawa scored four first period goals to take a 4-1 lead into the locker room and despite closing the gap multiple times, Ullmark (22 saves) was there with some tremendous saves on his former teammates.

Linus Ullmark shuts the door on former team

Bruins fans are used to Ullmark making some unbelievable and timely saves from his time in Boston and that was the case Thursday night. Except this time, they weren't enjoying it. With the Senators leading 5-3 late in the second period, Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei took a pass from Marat Khusnutdinov and Ullmark made a sprawling side-to-side glove save when it appeared Lohrei had an empty net. He wasn't done.

LINUS ULLMARK OH MY GOODNESS!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KXWTIC1eQf — NHL (@NHL) March 14, 2025

In the third period, he made three straight saves on one sequence, including robbing Lohrei again and was hands down the Sens' best player in the final 20 minutes with the pressure the visitors applied. Ottawa is rolling right now and well on their way to the postseason and they can thank Ullmark. He has been one of the missing pieces they have been missing and with his former team coming into the game just two points back of the second wild card spot, he put a dent in their chances.

In the end, it wasn't completely Ullmark who did in the Bruins in this game. Losing puck battles, playing with more of an urgency, and getting the benefit of officials continuing to fall for Tim Stützle's diving, which led to a first period power play goal. All of that led to a crucial Black and Gold loss for those who still believe in Boston's slim postseason chances. In the end, Ullmark did do the funniest thing ever, he stuck it to his old team that was desperate. Revenge at its sweetest.