Ah Rats! Boston Bruins stun Florida Panthers with three-goal 3rd period onslaught to save season

The chances of the Boston Bruins making the Stanley Cup Playoffs were slim to begin with going into Tuesday night's game at the TD Garden against the Florida Panthers. In fact, Boston got a first-hand look at what might end up happening if they did get into the postseason, a short and quick stay against any one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

GM Don Sweeney and the front office saw the writing on the wall and shipped out some key players at the trade deadline in a retool. One of those players was Brad Marchand who was sent to the Florida Panthers, but he was not in the lineup on Tuesday night as he is still out with an injury. After falling behind 2-0 in the third period, the Black and Gold rallied with a three-goal onslaught to stun the Panthers and for one night, save their season, closing within three points of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild card spot after they lost, 5-3, to the New Jersey Devils.

Bruins have season-saving comeback win over Panthers

After trading Brandon Carlo, Marchand, and Charlie Coyle on Friday, the Bruins are a less talented team. However, on Saturday, the Black and Gold went into Tampa Bay and shutout the Lightning, 4-0. Against Florida, the Bruins trailed 2-0 in the third period, but rallied for a stunning win with an onslaught of goals in the final 12 minutes.

Newcomers Casey Mittlestadt, Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and Henri Jokiharju played well with Mittlestadt picking up an assist on a David Pastrnak third period power play goal. Shortly after, Mason Lohrei tied the game on a giveaway from the Panthers with a nice toe drag wrist shot. Then Pastrnak set up Pavel Zacha for what turned out to be the game-winning goal for an improbable comeback win over the Defending Stanley Cup champions.

PASTA TO PAV 🚨 pic.twitter.com/G5gMxFNsAv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 12, 2025

Say what you will on how you think this season will end up turning out for the Bruins, but they are going to go down fighting until the end as Pastrnak said on Monday. That was evident against the Panthers who will be playing hockey deep into the spring. For one night, the Bruins were able to split the season series improbably. Just as we all thought they would.