Latest James Hagens report is something worth paying attention to for Boston Bruins fans

The future of the Boston Bruins hinges on one player more than anyone else. During the 2025 NHL Draft, the Bruins were lucky to have Hagens fall into their lap with the seventh overall pick. A guy who was once discussed as a possible first-overall pick fell to them at seventh, and the Bruins didn’t even have to trade up. Boston had one bad season, and it looked like a superstar player fell into their lap.

This past season, the excitement around Hagens only grew. He was great at Boston College, scoring 23 goals in 34 games. Then, he joined Team USA for the IIHF World Championships. That team didn’t do as well as their Olympic counterpart, but it was still a good experience to play on a team with Matthew Tkachuk, even if he did spend some time as a healthy scratch.

After what’s been what is probably an insane stretch of hockey, Hagens is looking to begin his summer. It’s probably not something worth delving too far into, but we do think it opens a discussion. New England Hockey Journal reporter and editor Evan Marinofsky was the first to report that Hagens would not be going to the Bruins development camp this summer.

Hearing James Hagens is not slated to be at Bruins Development Camp — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) June 12, 2026

James Hagens will not participate in Boston Bruins Development Camp after playing for four teams in 2025-26

It has been corroborated by multiple reporters. The situation isn’t devastating, and it’s apparently due to just the sheer level of hockey he’s played over the past year and a half. Luckily, it doesn’t appear to be injury-related, but that almost brings up a bigger question.

Hagens has played for Boston College, the Boston Bruins, the Providence Bruins, and Team USA last season. It’s a lot of hockey, but there is still value to these development camps. They aren’t held just to do it. It’s a good chance for Bruins management to see where prospects stack up against their peers.

Hagens didn’t show that he was above that during his short stint in professional hockey. He has one point in five NHL games. He did get four points in six AHL games, but it’s still not a long enough stint to take too much from it.

This could mean a few things for Hagens and the Bruins. If he’s truly head and shoulders above the other prospects, just his existence at the camp will lift the competition a notch or two. It allows everyone to play to his level.

We get it if he needs rest, but there are a few weeks of rest between his last game and the development camp. If he’s nursing some injuries, then that’s fine, as well.

In the grand scheme of things, this isn’t a huge deal, but it is something. During the entire development camp, there will be a huge hole where Hagens should have been. We probably won’t remember this by the time the season starts, but his existence at camp will be missed.

We will never get enough information to know if it was a good idea for him to skip camp, but if he’s only skipping camp to start his summer vacation early, we don’t love that.