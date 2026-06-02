Should Bruins fans be concerned about James Hagens' one-point World Championship?

The Boston Bruins likely weren't overly happy with how James Hagens' pro debut went down this season. He started his pro career in Providence on an amateur tryout, before signing with Boston for the final two regular season games. After starting in the lineup for the playoffs, he was a healthy scratch for the final three games, but his entry-level deal made him ineligible to return to Providence for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Providence's Calder Cup run was short-lived, but fans have to wonder if the presence of Hagens, who came alive near the end of his AHL run, could've made a difference against Springfield. With the rookie missing out on that experience because of his NHL contract, he was given the opportunity to represent his country at the Men's World Championships, which was a small consolation for the Bruins, as he was able to continue his development there.

Despite the opportunity, the tournament did nothing to quiet the concerns of Bruins fans after a quiet five games in the NHL. Through seven games with Team USA, Hagens had just one assist, playing largely as a 13th forward/fourth liner in a USA lineup that was low on talent.

The team could've used Hagens in a more prominent role, which would've likely increased his point production at least a little bit, but it would've been nice to see the top prospect create a little bit more offense on his own. It isn't as if fans should panic about his one-point production, but the reasons for concern are starting to pile up.

Positive signs out of James Hagens' World Championship

Hagens struggled to start the tournament on the wing, which initially knocked him down the lineup and into a less prominent role. However, after he moved to center, he made a bit more of an impact on the game and looked like he could have a future there for the rest of the tournament. It still didn't lead to as many points as fans would've liked, but you could see why the Bruins envision him as a center.

The 2026-27 season is going to be a massive one for Hagens' development. After recording just two assists over the last 12 games of his season between the NHL and Worlds, the end of the season couldn't come fast enough for an offensive player who had to be lacking confidence after years of recording points and dominating the opposition.

It isn't time to write him off just because of a 12-game stretch. It adds a poor narrative heading into the offseason, but in the end, the prospect should come out on the right side once the Bruins break training camp in September.