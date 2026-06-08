Latest Dylan Larkin report is bad news for Bruins fans

When Dylan Larkin requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins fans immediately started creating mock trades for how they could add him to a lineup that was starving for center-ice help. However, the one caveat was always that he held full no-trade protection, and he might not believe the Bruins were any closer to contending than the Red Wings.

With fans still holding out hope that Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman could convince their Olympic teammate that Boston was a good destination, news broke on Monday from Helene St. James via the Detroit Free Press that Larkin submitted a three-team list to Steve Yzerman, and the Bruins weren't included.

Larkin's reported interests are the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights. No surprises here, as all three rosters are perennial contenders and all feature other Team USA teammates. It is unfortunate for the Bruins that they didn't make the cut with a similar make-up, but they aren't as close to contending as any of those teams, which was always going to be the issue.

This report doesn't rule the Bruins out entirely, just because of how hard-nosed Yzerman can be as a general manager. Despite having only three teams to negotiate with, he isn't going to be bullied into accepting a deal he doesn't believe is fair market value. If that is the case, Larkin would have no choice but to open up the list a bit or stay in Detroit.

Staying with the Red Wings after requesting a trade feels like a poor decision all around, which makes me think there will be a trade before the start of the 2026-27 season. All three of the teams he put on his list have a tendency to get things done, even if their prospect cupboards and draft capital are bare.

Is Dylan Larkin worth a bidding war?

Minnesota is the team that still has a bit left to give after giving away a lot in the Quinn Hughes deal. They would be pushing their chips all the way in to acquire Larkin, and even the aggressive Bill Guerin might not have the stomach to put all his faith in a team that still looked far away from beating the Colorado Avalanche. Would Larkin put them over the top there? I'm not so sure.

The same can be said for the Bruins. While Larkin would be a piece they'd need, the asking price after getting into a bidding war with these three teams could push the trade into a place that leaves Boston giving away too much for what his value actually is.

Fans are going to be left with some disappointment that a Larkin trade is most likely off the table, but in the end, they might be happy to not sell the farm for someone who isn't going to put them over the top.