2 reasons Dylan Larkin waives his no-trade clause to join Burins and 1 reason he doesn't

On Thursday afternoon, hours before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes, news dropped by Elliotte Friedman that Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin had requested a trade.

Talk about shockwaves through the NHL. Acquiring him is not going to be easy, as he has a no-trade clause and can dictate where he ends up. He is a dream scenario for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. He fills their biggest need of a true No. 1 center. However, it might be nothing more than a dream for the Bruins. Here are two reasons why Dylan Larkin would waive his no-trade clause to come to Boston and one reason he won't.

2 reasons Dylan Larkin waiver his no-trade clause to come to the Bruins

1. To play with David Pastrnak

I mean, who wouldn't want to play with David Pastrnak? Imagine a line with Larkin, Pastrnak, and anyone else? Morgan Geekie? Who knows, but putting Larkin in the middle with Pastrnak on his right side is a combination that could have a lot of success.

That would move Elias Lindholm down to likely the third line, which is not great for a center carrying a $7.75 million AAV, but that's where the Bruins are at. Larkin gives Boston a different look down the middle and allows head coach Marco Sturm to get creative with his centers.

2. Gives the Bruins a contention window with top players in their prime

To piggyback off playing with Pastrnak, going to the Bruins gives them and Larkin a window to win now with their top players in their prime. Along with Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman are also in their prime. I know, this seems like a stretch, but acquiring Larkin and making the right moves elsewhere really opens a door for the Bruins, especially with Fraser Minten and potentially James Hagens joining the lineup. Seriously, this isn't too far-fetched.

1 reason Dylan Larkin doesn't waive his no-trade clause to come to the Bruins

1. There are going to be better options that the Bruins

Let's face it, there are going to be better options for Larkin to go and win. Again, he is in his prime, and he hasn't sniffed anything close to being a winner. Options that might be better than the Bruins include the Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and more. Heck, maybe even the Dallas Stars.

Given how Larkin has complete control over where he could end up, he'll have his options and will likely pick his new home. This could be a game-changer for one NHL franchise.