Looking to end a two-game losing streak, the Boston Bruins visited the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Boston has been one of the surprise teams lately in the NHL after losing six straight games and then ripping off a seven-game winning streak.

In the second game of a four-game road trip, the Bruins were heading down a third-period road that was all too familiar. Tied 1-1 late in the third period, could the Black and Gold hang on to force overtime and pick up a point and avoid a late regulation loss? They did, and it was worth it with some crazy drama when all was said and done.

Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper tries to intentionally trip Bruins David Pastrnak after a game-winning overtime goal

Morgan Geekie has been on a goal-scoring heater lately, and he scored the Bruins' first goal in the third period in Los Angeles before David Pastrnak set him up for the game-winner in the extra session. Pastrank skated over the Kings' line and made a cross-ice pass from Geekie, who beat Darcy Kuemper with a shot for the 2-1 win.

After the goal, the camera behind the Kings' net caught Kuepmer attempting to let out some frustration by trying to trip Pastrnak as he went over to celebrate Geekie's goal. Pastrnak was not happy and Kuemper kept skating away like nothing happened, and the tough guy that he is, and was escorted by an official. It was clearly an attempt at tripping him without him suspecting it.

This isn't the first time that Kuemper has been a tough guy against the Bruins. In last season's matchup in March, he ripped off the helmet of Boston forward Marat Khusnutdinov after he crashed into him, which ignited a scrum that ended with the officials breaking up a potential goalie fight with Jeremy Swayman.

“(Kuemper) touched one of my guys, and I think that was something I’m not going to accept,” Swayman said in March. “And kudos to him, he stepped up. Just it got broken up.”

This time, he tried tripping Boston's superstar forward, and it didn't go unnoticed. The two teams will meet one more time, on March 10 in Boston, and we'll see if Kuemper is just as much of a tough guy as he is at home.