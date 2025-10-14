Jordan Harris is capitalizing on his opportunity with Bruins

Boston Bruins fans would prefer if Hampus Lindholm hadn't gotten injured two games into the new season, but a positive has come out of him missing the past two games. Seventh defenseman and Massachusetts native Jordan Harris has taken Lindholm's spot and run with it, recording a point in each of his first two games and looking like he belongs as part of the lineup.

Harris has been as advertised for the Bruins. He isn't going to hurt you in the defensive zone, and he isn't a consistent offensive performer, but he has the ability to use his instincts to make a play. The Bruins can't expect him to average a point per game for the rest of the season, but it's nice for the lifelong Bruins fan that two nice offensive plays have led to him contributing to the team.

It started in his first game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night when he sensed an opportunity to pinch in the offensive zone and won the race to a free puck on the half-wall. Pavel Zacha had a nice move to find an open area in the slot to get free for the one-timer, but Harris found him with a perfect pass to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Such a smart play by Zacha finding the soft spot in the zone. Jordan Harris gets his first point as a Bruin with the primary assist.pic.twitter.com/l3Sujfkgtv — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) October 11, 2025

The assist was the perfect way for Harris to start his Bruins tenure. He had a crisis of confidence when he spent more time in the press box than on the ice last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and contributing to his new team instantly was a nice way to get comfortable again. It gives Harris confidence to make more offensive plays, and he flashed it again in Monday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It took confidence for Harris to follow that pass up the boards to David Pastrnak and continue on his route to get himself a 2-on-1. Instead of finding Zacha again like he did against the Sabres, Harris ripped a shot short-side from the top of the circles and gave the Bruins hope for a comeback.

Haverhill's own, Jordan Harris, on scoring his first goal as a Bruin today:



"It's something that I've dreamed about... hell of a play by Pasta... just happened to be a lot of empty ice out there." pic.twitter.com/iVLNRd9m0F — NESN (@NESN) October 13, 2025

Harris could be out of the lineup as early as Thursday, with Lindholm making the trip to the West Coast with the team. It's a shame that he might not get the chance to continue this hot streak, but he will have to stay ready with the uncertainty around Lindholm's injury. After a less-than-promising game against the Lightning on Monday, Marco Sturm might also start to consider giving Mason Lohrei a couple of games to sit and watch on the ninth floor.

Nevertheless, Sturm must find a way to give Harris a couple of extra games and not have him scratched for any extended stretches.