Joonas Korpisalo strikes a different tone after second season as Bruins’ backup

It's amazing how much a year can change. At the end of last season, Joonas Korpisalo commented on his lack of starts with the Boston Bruins and said he wanted to play in more games in the 2025-26 season. He played four extra games this season, but his goals-against average rose an extra 0.25 points, while his save percentage stayed relatively the same. It would be interesting to see how he felt after appearing in 31 games instead of 27.

Joonas Korpisalo with some praise for Jeremy Swayman when asked if he believes he has a shot to be a No. 1 goalie:



“He had a phenonemal season. I always think that you have to earn with what you get, and I think whatever games I had this year, I earned those games.”



“Kudos to… pic.twitter.com/weMcAIqw6H — Jack Studley (@jackstudley13) May 3, 2026

Korpisalo sang a much different tune this season, complimenting Swayman for his great Vezina-caliber year and seemed happy with the number of games he received. It's good the Korpisalo had the self-awareness to realize that Swayman was the better goalie this season, and maybe explained that last year's controversial quote was a system of the starter's struggles more than the backup being too upset.

"“He had a phenonemal season. I always think that you have to earn with what you get, and I think whatever games I had this year, I earned those games.”" Joonas Korpisalo

Korpisalo may have done the Bruins a massive favor, but he looked like a good soldier with his comments about Swayman. What he said last season might be seen around the league as someone who wouldn't fit into a backup role and could have issues fitting into a locker room.

This offseason could be the time when the Bruins attempt to shop him to get Michael DiPietro up full-time, and teams might be a little more eager to give Korpisalo a chance. With some teams around the league needing goaltending depth and Boston having DiPietro ready, it'd make sense to cut ties if they can.

"“Kudos to Sway, he was the driving force of our team. And like I said, my part was to chip in and do my part whenever I had the chance to play.”" Joonas Korpisalo

Korpisalo wasn't always at his best with Boston, and he wasn't always loved by the fans, but that's the price you pay when coming over in a trade that lost them a favorite in Linus Ullmark. However, whether you liked him or not, he did give the Bruins a solid two years if this is the end of his tenure.