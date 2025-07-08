Bruins have a potential growing problem that points to a disastrous ending

Something has to give, right?

When the Boston Bruins' frustrating 2024-25 season came to an end, one player who didn't hold back with his comments for the second time in a couple of weeks was goalie Joonas Korpisalo. At one point, he threw the coaching staff under the bus and felt like he deserved more playing time. Whether or not he was right, I'm not sure how many more games he thought he would play over Jeremy Swayman after the front office shelled out a massive deal to him.

He carries a $3 million AAV and it would have made total sense for the Bruins to look to move him before the NHL Entry Draft or free agency, but to date, they haven't. With the goaltending problems the Edmonton Oilers have, when it was rumored that Boston was acquiring Viktor Arvidsson from Edmonton, there was thought that Korpsialo was heading there, but he didn't; just a draft pick.

Before free agency began, there were rumors that if the Black and Gold let Michael DiPietro walk as a restricted free agent (RFA), there were several teams interested in him. Sweeney didn't let that happen and signed him to a two-year with an AAV of $812,500. Korpisalo is still on the roster and new coach Marco Sturm can't carry three goalies next season. Recent comments from Korpisalo's agent hint at him remaining in Boston and creating a dilemma for the front office.

Joonas Korpisalo's agent says he doesn't want to be traded

Korpisalo's agent Markus Lehto confirmed to Jimmy Murphy of RG Media that his client does not want to be traded from Boston. So what now? Three goalies for two spots. The math isn't good.

You could make the case that Korpisalo played better in Boston than some thought he would, thanks to goalie coach Bob Essensa. The former Ottawa Senators netminder was acquired as part of the Linus Ullmark trade just over a year ago went 11-10-3 in 27 games with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893. Now, those numbers are not going to jump off the screen and say that he deserved more playing time, but those are an improvement from what happened in 2023-24 in Ottawa.

Swayman will be the Bruins' No. 1 next year, nobody is disputing that, but where things go with the backup is going to be the big question. If DiPietro outplays Korpisalo, then trading him might be the route Sweeney decides to go. However, if Korpisalo outplays DiPietro and has to go to the minors, then there is a problem brewing. Not one that Boston wants to have, and it won't end well.