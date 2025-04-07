Boston Bruins goalie throws coaching staff under the bus after loss to Buffalo Sabres

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Boston Bruins were looking to build on a 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to end a 10-game losing streak on Saturday night. After grabbing a 2-0 lead through the first period, the Black and Gold were outscored, 6-1, over the final two periods in a 6-3 loss.

Joonas Korpisalo got the start between the pipes for the Bruins and allowed five goals on 36 shots, with some of the shots beating him there he had no chance on before being the victim of third-period Buffalo breakaways. It was a frustrating night for Korpisalo, who had an interesting quote following the game and where it was directed is the big question.

Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo throws someone under the bus after a loss to the Sabres

Korpisalo played for the first time since a loss against the Anaheim Ducks in Southern California on March 26. It was 12 days in between starts for the Finnish netminder and his 26th appearance this season. He made his feelings known after the game when he was asked about facing some breakaways in the third period.

“There’s been times I’ve been sitting for quite a bit and not playing,’’ said Korpisalo. “But it’s not up to me. I try to do everything I can everyday to stay ready and whenever it’s game-time, give 110% and help the team.”

He certainly does give 110% when he plays and he has had some big performances this season. You could make the case that Boston plays better in front of him sometimes than they do Jeremy Swayman. Not always, but there have been moments this year where it has happened.

Now, that comment is certainly directed at someone, whether it’s the coaching staff, most likely, or the front office. If it is the coaching staff, then so be it, but if it’s meant for Don Sweeney and the front office, it could be a message that he wants to be traded. If that’s the case, then that is a lot easier said than done.

Acquired as part of the Linus Ullmark trade last June, there is no doubt that he has turned things around this year with the Bruins and goaltending coach Bob Essensa. Last season with the Senators, he went 21-26-4 with a 3.27 goals against average and an .890 save percentage. So far this season, he’s 10-10-3 with the Black and Gold with a 2.98 goals against average and an .891 save percentage.

Now, if he wants more playing time and a rotating situation, then he’s not understanding the situation. Swayman is making $8.25 million, and by trading Ullmark, the Bruins were essentially ending the rotation, which was good while it lasted. If he’s sending a message that he does want to be traded, then again, that is easier said than done.

In a perfect world, Sweeney might look to trade him and retain some of his $3 AAV and use some of the cap space, he’ll need all he can get from whichever way possible in other areas. Going with a cheaper backup with either Michael DiPietro or Brandon Bussi might be the best road to explore if you’re Sweeney.

Say what you will, but there was meaning behind that comment, and it remains to be seen where it was directed. One thing is for sure: Korpisalo threw someone under the bus with it for a reason.