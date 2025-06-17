JJ Peterka would be a good first addition for the Marco Sturm-led Bruins era

The Buffalo Sabres have a knack for letting valuable players go to other teams and find success. Look at the list of recent Stanley Cup Champions and you'll see a ton of ex-Sabres, notably Sam Reinhart, Jack Eichel, and further back, Ryan O'Reilly. The Sabres are now putting another young prospect on the block in JJ Peterka, and it could be the perfect time for the Boston Bruins to add some young skill to the lineup.

Acquiring Peterka won't be easy with what the Bruins would have to give up, but we've seen Kevyn Adams get fleeced in deals before. The Panthers landed Reinhart for Devon Levi and a first-round pick, while Eichel only netted them Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, and a first-round pick. Ask either the Florida Panthers or Vegas Golden Knights, and they'd say they'd do those deals again in a heartbeat, which is why Don Sweeney should try to take advantage.

Peterka has been a name people have been following since his breakout performance at the 2021 World Juniors with Germany. He recorded 10 points in five games alongside Tim Stutzle, giving some of the world's hockey powers a scare on one of the biggest stages.

Peterka followed that year by joining the Rochester Americans for the 2021-22 season and recording 68 points in 70 games. The production earned him a call-up the following season, and he had a solid rookie season with 32 points in 77 games.

It has been Peterka's growth that has made him so appealing to teams this offseason. He had 50 points in 82 games in his second season, and then set another career high with 68 in 77 this past year. There is no guarantee that he isn't approaching his ceiling, but the 23-year-old should still have some room to grow.

JJ Peterka would feel at home with Marco Sturm as coach

Who better to get the most out of Peterka than new Bruins head coach Marco Sturm? The German national is known best for his growth of young players, and giving him the chance to work with fellow countryman Peterka could be a perfect match.

The Bruins are desperate for some more young offensive talent to surround David Pastrnak. They can't expect to go through Pastrnak's prime with him carrying the team on his back offensively like he did in 2024-25, and Peterka could be a good supplement.

Peterka is better as a winger, but if Sturm could turn him into a full-time center to play with Pastrnak, it'd be an even better situation. Peterka has no problem hounding pucks and demonstrates above-average playmaking, as shown by his 41 assists this past season. Sounds like a perfect Pastrnak linemate to me.