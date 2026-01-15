Jeremy Swayman's silver lining about Bruins' streaky play should excite fans

The Boston Bruins' goaltenders have been in the spotlight recently after back-to-back shutouts during a four-game win streak. The Bruins are going streaking again this season after what seems to be endless up-and-down form from the surprising playoff contenders. It isn't easy to figure out what this team is all about and which version of them will show up as the season rolls on.

The Boston Bruins stretches this season:



3-0

0-6

8-1

3-5

6-2

0-4-2

5-1



Talk about some streaky hockey. 😳 pic.twitter.com/70xGhWVoCB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 12, 2026

The Bruins realize they need to win more consistently to stay in the playoff race. Every time they make up some ground on the tough Atlantic Division, they suffer another losing streak that knocks them back down the standings. It can't be easy to deal with both mentally and physically when you have so many must-win games this early in the season.

While some Bruins fans look at this year's team and see wasted potential with their debilitating losing streaks, some members of the team are keeping it positive. It's hard not to agree with the players when they say they still believe, as this team wasn't supposed to be anywhere near a playoff spot this deep into the season.

Jeremy Swayman's silver lining about Bruins' streaky play

Last year's team would've already crumbled when things got tough this season, and we'd likely be writing more about who the Bruins could take in the top three of the draft rather than if this playoff push is sustainable. Jeremy Swayman shared the same sentiment in speaking with reporters after the game, according to Tom Carroll, who posted on X.

"“…To a man, we have a pretty elite group. And that’s something that we can build on, and we know that when we slip, it’s next-man-up mentality…It’s a long season, you’re gonna have ups and downs, but I’m just really proud of the group, the way that we do bounce back. We do know that every game is a chance to get two points…”" Jeremy Swayman

A recurring theme in the comments of some returning players is that this year's team is different. While some of the same mistakes and problems remain, the mindset is definitely changing under head coach Marco Sturm. At the end of the day, it might not lead to a Stanley Cup contender this season, but there have been some massive steps in the right direction.