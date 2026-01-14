Entering their matchup at the TD Garden on Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins were looking at a golden opportunity in front of them against the Detroit Red Wings. The visitors played the night before at home against the Carolina Hurricanes and needed overtime to win it. The Black and Gold were coming off wins over the weekend and were off on Monday.

In what was a performance that will put a big smile on Marco Sturm's face, the Bruins got a goal in the second period and two more in a dominating third period to record their second shutout in as many games behind Jeremy Swayman. It was their fourth straight win on their current five-game homestand and sixth in their last seven games. Here are four takeaways from a win that gives Boston a 2-1-0 lead in the season series with the Red Wings.

Jeremy Swayman records Bruins second straight shutout

Against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night, Joonas Korpisalo was excellent between the pipes in recording the Black and Gold's first shutout of the season. That's right, it took until January for the Bruins to have their first shutout. Swayman was not going to be outdone.

Boston's No. 1 goalie stopped all 24 shots Detroit fired at him, and that included some big saves and even a post from Patrick Kane in the third period. Swayman's best save was in a scoreless first period when he robbed Andrew Copp with a pad save when the puck came to the front of the net off the backboards.

Viktor Arvidsson feeling it offensively

In the Bruins' win over the Penguins, Viktor Arvidsson scored the only goal in the first period. He was able to get a backhander past former teammate Stuart Skinner when the puck hit the post and deflected off Skinner and into the net. The puck barely crossed the goal line, but sometimes a little puck luck goes a long way to generating confidence.

Against the Red Wings, Arvidsson was feeling it. He registered 10 of the Bruins' 41 shots on Cam Talbot, but failed to find the back of the net. It certainly wasn't for lack of effort. If Boston is going to hang around in the playoff race, players like Arvidsson are going to need to produce more offense.

Bruins cool off soaring Red Wings

Aside from the Colorado Avalanche, Detroit has been playing some of the best hockey in the league with a 15-4-2 record entering Tuesday's game. Yes, the Red Wings were on a back-to-back after beating the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-3, in overtime on Monday night. It was a grind, and they proved that in the third period.

Trailing 2-0 with just over four minutes remaining, head coach Todd McLellan pulled Talbot for an extra skater, and off the face-off, Mark Kastelic outraced Lucas Raymond to a loose puck in the offensive end for an empty-net goal to seal another victory for the Black and Gold.

Bruins have dominating third period

Leading 1-0 entering the third period, the Bruins clamped down and took advantage of a tired Detroit team by dominating. And no, dominating isn't too strong a word, and the final 20 minutes should have been music to Sturm's ears.

Fraser Minten doubled the Boston lead when he redirected a pass from Charlie McAvoy into an empty net. Then Kastelic's empty-net goal sealed it. The Bruins outshot the Red Wings, 16-2, over the final 20 minutes and stifled Detroit with their system. This is more of what Sturm was expecting earlier in the season.