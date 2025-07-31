James Hagens' college coach drops massive hint at his future at Boston College

Needing some luck in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, that's exactly what the Boston Bruins got. After they got the seventh overall pick in the Draft Lottery, the lowest spot they could fall, they got some massive luck when James Hagens, who was once seen as the No. 1 overall pick by scouts, fell to them, making the decision an easy one for Don Sweeney and his team of scouts.

Hagens would love to make the jump to the NHL, but it might be best for him to return to Boston College for another college season to fine-tune his game and then make the jump. Some quotes from his coach at BC, Greg Cronin, make it sound like he's returning for one more college season.

All signs point to James Hagens returning to Boston College

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Bruins and Hagens since the draft was whether he was going to sign with the Black and Gold or return to college. It certainly sounded like the Bruins wanted him to return to the Heights, but quotes from Brown at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Minnesota make it sound like Hagens is going to remain with the Eagles.

"To have the whole thing behind him probably feels good and then to be drafted by Boston, in the same city that he's playing college hockey, was probably exciting for him," said Brown, who is also serving as the assistant coach for the U.S. "I know it just seemed to be a lot ... you'd see all the interviews he went through for the draft, and he's trying to play well and do as well as he can for BC.

“I think now that the whole draft is behind him, he knows where he'll be to start his pro career. He can concentrate on just playing hockey, and that'll probably be much easier."

Truth be told, this isn't the worst thing, as another year of college hockey will do Hagens some good. He'll likely be playing for Team USA at the World Junior Championship in Minnesota from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, which would be good for him. There is no need to rush him to the NHL right now.