James Hagens' Boston College linemate would look good in a Bruins jersey

It's been a bit of a tumultuous season for Oscar Hemming. The Finnish 2026 draft prospect attempted to play his draft year in North America, but a series of issues with his eligibility prevented him from playing any games until December 28, when he joined the Boston College Eagles. It took him some time to get back up to game speed, but he now has four assists in his last three games since joining the Boston Bruins prospects James Hagens and Andre Gasseau on the first line.

Hemming, the brother of 2024 first-rounder Emil, has been an offensive force for much of his junior career. He averaged over two points per game in the U18 league last season, which was part of the reason why he felt North America was in his best interest. If he had known how difficult it would have been to play games, he might have stayed, but landing with the Eagles gives him a new opportunity that he might not have even realized.

Hemming is becoming quite the tandem with Hagens, who scored two goals in the first period with Hemming and Gasseau assisting on both. His performance on Monday night led countless Bruins fans to chime in about how he could be a great addition to Boston's prospect pool. With Boston's desire to add more offensive talent and a lack of organizational depth on the right wing, it seems like a great idea.

If somehow the #NHLBruins can land Hemming, oh baby that would be great. Great line with Hagens, Hemming and Gasseau!

pic.twitter.com/KI6ZVYo2Kp — Sam Smith (@SamSmithOnYT) February 2, 2026

Hagens and Hemming are electric together. Bruins should probably just draft Hemming too. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) February 3, 2026

#nhlbruins Hagens , Letourneau and Gasseau having a game in the beanpot.

So is Oscar hemming with Boston having two first very good chance he will be a bruins prospect next year — TheBruinsTANK! (@bruinsanalytics) February 3, 2026

There is no consensus on where Hemming is going to land at the draft. Some scouting sites have him as late as 30, while more forward-thinking draft analysts have him in the top-10 or 15, banking on a hot end to his season at BC. With the way he is playing on the Eagles' first line, it's hard to argue that possibility.

The good news is that the Bruins could have two picks in the 10-15 range, depending on how they and the Toronto Maple Leafs finish the season. The worst-case scenario would be the Leafs going on a run and making the postseason, but even then, that would likely come at Boston's expense as the season winds down. Either way, the Bruins should have at least one pick in the first half of the round.

It'd be great if the Bruins could land a forward and a defenseman with their two picks. With the way things are looking, Hemming wouldn't be the worst option with the forward selection.