Insider hints at Bruins next potential trade target

The Boston Bruins were purportedly as close as you can get to landing Rasmus Andersson. The chatter suggested that Boston had gotten permission to speak with Andersson’s camp leading up to the blueliner’s trade to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Insider Elliotte Friedman even discussed how the Bruins had laid a $63 million contract extension on the table for Andersson. Alas, that was not enough to get the deal across the finish line.

But just because the Bruins missed out on a major piece doesn’t mean they’re out of the market. According to another notable insider, David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Bruins could be pivoting to another trade target: The St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk.

The 1,000-game defenseman has been on the trade block for just about the entire season. The Blues’ disappointing start to the season kick-started rumors about Faulk being on the move. However, the prevailing chatter is that Faulk won’t come cheap.

As Friedman expounded during the January 24 edition of Saturday Headline, the asking price for Faulk would be in the same ballpark as Rasmus Andersson. In other words, the Blues would like to get a first-round pick, a mid-round pick, and a roster player.

While the Bruins have the pieces to do it, they might want to think twice about splurging on someone like Faulk. The 33-year-old is a solid, right-shot D-man. He won’t put up the offensive numbers that Andersson can produce, but he would be a great addition to the Bruins’ second pairing.

That said, the Bruins have two first-round picks this season. They also hold their own second and third-round picks, plus three fourth-rounders.

As for a roster player heading the other way, one name that’s bounced around lately is Andrew Peeke. The Blues might want to look at Peeke as a fallback option in case they move Faulk.

Why Faulk makes sense for Bruins at the right price

There’s no doubt that Faulk would be a solid addition to the Bruins’ defensive core. It’s easy to envision Faulk sliding into the middle pairing with Hampus Lindholm, potentially sliding Mason Lohrei down the trough.

If the Blues were willing to take a chance on Lohrei, well, Peeke could remain on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov.

That said, the Faulk would make perfect sense for the right price. It doesn’t seem reasonable that the Bruins would part with several key pieces for the veteran rearguard. Perhaps multiple mid-to-late-round picks and a roster player like Lohrei or Peeke would make more sense.

In fact, someone like Lohrei, who’s been the subject of speculation this season, would be better off getting a fresh start in St. Louis. Paying a first-round pick for Faulk just doesn’t make sense at this point.

If the Bruins hold their horses for just a little longer, like after the Olympic break, the price may come down on Faulk. The sense is that the Blues are not overly eager to trade Faulk, but that could change following the Olympics. The Blues could just cut bait and look to regroup moving forward.

Whether or not the Bruins land Faulk, one thing is certain: The Bruins are looking at available defense options on the market.