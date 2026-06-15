Hurricanes' Stanley Cup championship affirms the harsh truth for Bruins GM Don Sweeney

When it became clear that the Florida Panthers were not going to be able to try to win a third straight Stanley Cup this spring and they were missing the postseason, it opened the door for the rest of the league.

The Colorado Avalanche were the best team all season long, but as we know, when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the best regular season doesn't always have postseason success. Just ask the 2022-23 Boston Bruins. A record-setting regular season and a record-setting playoff choke job.

Fast forward back to the 2026 playoffs. Colorado was swept in the Western Conference Final by the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a shocking development, to say the least. However, the Carolina Hurricanes did what some thought they couldn't: they won the Cup.

Their struggles in the Eastern Conference Finals have been noted several times, but they were able to get over the hump against the Montreal Canadiens. When they did, they were not going to be stopped. They rallied after losing Game 1 against Vegas to win the Cup in six games. Now, this win puts even more pressure on the Bruins' GM this summer.

Carolina Hurricanes Stanely Cup championship puts more pressure on Bruins GM Don Sweeney

It's safe to say that the Hurricanes puts more pressure on Sweeney and President Cam Neely this offseason. Why? Well, it's because of who backboned Carolina to a title. That would be former Bruins forward Taylor Hall and goalie Brandon Bussi.

Hall was shipped out in June of 2023 in what was a cost-cutting move to the Chicago Blackhawks. Prior to the playoffs that spring, Hall made it clear that it was going to be his last shot at winning the Cup. Not so fast, my friend. Traded last season to the Hurricanes, he won the Cup a little over a year later and was a big reason why, with 11 road points in nine games.

Then there is Bussi. What a story. Let go as a free agent last summer, he signed with the Florida Panthers. He was placed on waivers at the end of training camp, claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes ad the rest they say is history. He won 31 regular-season games, sat for the first two months of the postseason, and then came on in relief in Game 3 of an overtime loss, only to win the final three games in impressive fashion.

That means that Taylor Hall and Brandon Bussi are going to get their name on the Stanley Cup before David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy. Yikes. Unless Sweeney makes some big changes this offseason to turn the narrative around for his club and turn them into a contender, then things could get real intersting in a year or two with the future of two franchise icons. Buckle up.