How to Watch Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins With & Without Cable

What a wild last couple of weeks for the Boston Bruins. After a five-game, nine-day road trip out West, they returned home to play the struggling Buffalo Sabres. Losers of 12 straight games going in, Buffalo gave the Bruins everything they had before a late third-period goal from Morgan Geekie was the difference in a 3-1 win.

Now 48 hours later, the Black and Gold will go from one of the worst teams in the NHL to one of the best coming into the TD Garden. Monday night before the NHL shuts down for three days for the Christmas Break, the Bruins will host the Washington Capitals. This is the first matchup of the season between the two teams and the Caps are arguably the biggest surprise in the league to date.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins

This is the first of three meetings between the two teams in 2024-25 and believe it or not, they will meet in eight more days in the Nations Capital. Here is the viewing information to watch the game from Boston.

Date: Monday, Dec. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

How to Watch: MNMT, NESN, ESPN+, FuboTV



This should be a fun matchup. Washington comes in without superstar Alex Ovechkin who has been out since November with an injury and isn't expected back until after the Holiday break. He just recently began contact practices and they are in no rush to bring him back until he's fully healthy. Regardless, the Capitals are still a good team with good goaltending and expect Charlie Lindgren to play after Logan Thompson was between the pipes Sunday night in their 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

As far as the Bruins are concerned, they will look to continue the success they have had under interim coach Joe Sacco after they fired Jim Montgomery last month. After Joonas Korpisalo turned back 19 Buffalo shots Saturday night, it would be surprising if Jeremy Swayman wasn't in goal Monday night. This is a good test for the Black and Gold going into the Christmas break.