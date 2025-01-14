If there was ever a time that the Boston Bruins needed to catch a break or two, it was Saturday afternoon against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. Losers of six straight, the Black and Gold allowed a goal with two seconds left when a knuckleball fluttered over Jeremy Swayman and into the net to tie the game at 3-3. Turnabout was fair play in overtime.

On the power play and with the clock winding down, David Pastrnak attempted a cross-ice pass and the puck deflected off Sam Reinhart's stick and into the net for the game-winning goal. For the time being, it was a change of luck for the Bruins who will look to continue that with a game at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning as they look to get some measure of revenge for last week’s 4-1 loss in Tampa and it wouldn’t be surprising to see this game get interesting at some point.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins With & Without Cable

With the game out of hand in the final seconds, Tampa Bay’s Emil Lillenberg was hit with a five-minute major for cross-checking Mark Kastelic which ended with Kasteltic being punched and injured. Frustration was high for the Black and Gold and the rematch five days later should be a must-watch TV.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch: NESN, ESPN+, FDSNSUN, or FuboTV

Boston is in a wild-card spot because the Lightning have passed them for third place in the Atlantic Division and still have four games in hand. Unless the Bruins go on a long winning streak, it will likely be a wild card spot or bust for the playoffs. The Lightning will be playing their third game in four days after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night on the road. It will be interesting to see how the Bruins come out in the game with a lot on the line.