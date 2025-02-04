After picking up a 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday, the Boston Bruins begin a stretch of three games in five days before the 4 Nation Faceoff break. They will kick off the stretch against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at the TD Garden.

When the Black and Gold skated off the ice Saturday afternoon, they did it in a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. However, when they take the ice against the Wild, they will do so in 10th place in the East, and the number of teams ahead of them to get a postseason berth is beginning to build. That’s not good with the way they’re playing.

How to watch Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins with & without cable

This is the first of two meetings between the teams over a month. After the upcoming break, the two teams will faceoff in Minnesota on March 2. The Wild come into the game off a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, which doesn’t help the Black and Gold one bit in the standings.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch: NESN, FDSNNO, SDSNWI, ESPN+, or FuboTV

Minnesota is in third place in the Central Division and comfortably in a Western Conference playoff spot. They are a team that has given the Bruins problems in the past and coming a six-goal loss to the Senators, they will be an unhappy team in Boston.

For the Bruins, Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak have been carrying the offense, and even prospect Matthew Poitras has been impressive since his return from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). If Boston is going to have success, they will need to follow the blueprint from Saturday against the Rangers with production on the power play and getting a lead, and building on it. As we have found out this season with the Black and Gold, all of that is easier said than done.