Since the three-day holiday break, the Boston Bruins have struggled mightily. They a 1-4-1 during that stretch and have struggled at times to score and they have had several turnovers in their defensive end that ended up in the back of their net.

Sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division and just a couple of points up on the final Eastern Conference wild card, the schedule is a daunting one for the Black and Gold over the next 11 days. That stretch begins on Tuesday night at the TD Garden against the Stanley Cup runner-up from last spring.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins With & Without Cable

This will be the second meeting this season between the Edmonton Oilers and Bruins. Last month on their five-game trip out west, the Black and Gold held a late lead before Edmonton tied the game late in regulation before winning it in overtime. Here is the streaming guide needed to watch the second and final meeting in 2024-25.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch: NESN, ESPN+, or FuboTV

Given the recent struggles of the Black and Gold, this is bad timing to get Edmonton on the schedule. There are not a lot of nights when they are held to one goal through 57-plus minutes with the firepower they have. It feels like the loss last month was a wasted opportunity to pick up two points for Boston.

Connor McDavid is a player that people tune in to watch on a nightly basis. If the Bruins are going to have success in the rematch, staying out of the penalty box, and cleaning things up in their defensive end while also finding ways to get pucks deep in the offensive zone and on the net are necessary. That has been an issue, getting pucks into the back of the net.