After dropping their first three games after the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Boston Bruins picked up a much-needed road win on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2. That loss, however, came with a price as captain Brad Marchand was injured early in the game and never came back.

He was ruled out with an upper-body injury in the second period and you can add him to a list of growing injuries for the Black and Gold in 2024-25. Boston is still without defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy, along with forward Trent Frederic. With the trade deadline five days away, it's a less than ideal time for injuries to pile up.

Regardless, the Bruins are hanging around the Eastern Conference wild-card spots after their win over Pittsburgh and now must turn around on a tough back-to-back on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild in the second matchup of the year between the two teams.

How to watch Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild with and without cable

Saturday's Bruins game was on ABC and Sunday's game will be the second of a doubleheader on TNT and NESN. The game will also be available on FuboTV from Minnesota.

Minnesota was off on Saturday after dropping a 5-2 decision to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Wild are safely in a Western Conference postseason spot tied for third place in the Central Division with the Avalanche, who upgraded their roster on defense on Saturday, acquiring former Bruin Ryan Lindgren from the New York Rangers.

Minnesota will be looking for some payback for a 3-0 loss in Boston on Feb. 4. The problem for the Bruins right now is they'll be without McAvoy, who had a goal in that game, and likely Marchand. It's a tough enough task for Joe Sacco's team healthy, never mind shorthanded.

Jeremy Swayman, who started the first three games since the break, was not in net against the Penguins as Joonas Korpisalo got the start and played very well. That leaves the door open for Swayman to get the nod against the Wild, looking to bounce-back from three straight losses out of the break.