How to Watch Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs With & Without cable

When the Boston Bruins began a three-game road trip over five days, they had hopes of banking some points in the standings. Through two games they have played more than well enough to have banked some, but they have failed to secure any.

After a 3-1 New Year’s Eve afternoon loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, the Bruins opened 2025 with a very disappointing 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Now, they’ll look to salvage the trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs and they are facing the real possibility of going 0-3-0 on the trip.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs with and without cable

If there is such a thing as a must-win game in January, this is it for the Bruins. Losing to the Maple Leafs in regulation would be devastating and getting a loser point with an overtime loss or shootout loss is something that the Black and Gold would take. That’s the current state of the Boston Bruins in 2024-25.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch: NESN, SN, CBC, ESPN+ or FuboTV

This is the third of four meetings between Original Six rivals with the teams splitting the first two games. Boston won the first matchup at home, 4-3, in overtime before Toronto picked up a 4-0 win in November at home. This is the Bruins' last trip to Toronto this season. While the Bruins are coming in off a loss to the struggling Rangers, the Maple Leafs picked up a win Thursday night against the New York Islanders, who will be in Boston Sunday night waiting for the Black and Gold to return home for a back-to-back game.

With the struggles of scoring right now the Bruins are going through, it feels like for them to have any success, it’ll have to be a low-scoring game. That will be tough to do with the Maple Leafs offensive firepower. If Toronto gets one or two goals ahead right now, it feels like it’s too high of a mountain for the Bruins to climb until they prove otherwise.