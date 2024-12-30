For the second time in eight days, the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals will meet, this time at Capital One Arena on New Year's Eve afternoon. On Dec. 23 right before the three-day NHL holiday break, the Bruins scored three third-period goals on their way to a 4-1 victory.

Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin missed the game recovering from an injury he sustained in November, but he returned to the lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night in the Capitals road win. After another road game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, this will be Ovechkin's first home game in over a month and fans are going to be rather excited to see their star back on home ice.

How to watch Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals with & without cable

For the Bruins, this will be the first of a three-game road trip with games at the New York Rangers and Maple Leafs following on Thursday and Saturday respectively. Here is the streaming information for the afternoon matchup.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch: NESN, MNMT, ESPN+, FuboTV

Both teams have split their first two games out of the holiday break with the Bruins splitting games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Capitals beating the Maple Leafs, but losing to the Red Wings on a very tough back-to-back in less than 24 hours. Ovechkin has made an immediate impact back in the lineup by scoring a goal in each game.

For the Bruins, they will be hoping that their line of Elias Lindholm, Brad Marchand, and Charlie Coyle continues to play at the level they have been playing at recently. Saturday night's win over the Blue Jackets was the way the Bruins have to play if they are going to win games, including Tuesday's in the Nations Capital.