As we pass the midway point of the 2024-25 season, the Boston Bruins are in a spot where the rest of the season they will be fighting for their postseason lives. Currently the second and last wild-card team in the Eastern Conference, they have a huge matchup on the road against the Ottawa Senators facing them after three days off.

A win by Ottawa in any fashion, will move the Senators ahead of the Bruins in the standings based on on winning percentage. After losing six straight, the Black and Gold have won two in a row over the Florida Panthers in overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Senators took the first matchup earlier this season in Boston. You remember that game, right? It was the game where Boston failed to register a shot on the net in the third period. One of the low-lights in a season that has seen its fair share of them.

How to watch Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators with & without cable

This is the second of three games between the two teams and they will square off again Thursday night (Jan. 23) at the TD Garden before the final game is back in Ottawa in March and that will be a week after the NHL trade deadline passes.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

How to Watch: CBC, SN, TVAS, NESN, ESPN+ or FuboTV

It’s safe to say that this is a huge two points in the standings for both teams. The logjam at the wild card positions is going to be something that goes down to the wire this season. The Black and Gold’s play over the next six-plus weeks ahead of the trade deadline will determine the route that the front office goes, add wisely or sell. If they sell, it’ll be interesting to see who they make available. To avoid that, getting points in a game like this is a must.