How former Bruins players are performing with their new teams this year

Over the last couple of seasons, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has had to make some tough decisions in terms of free agency and retaining some players or letting them walk. He also has had decisions to make at the trade deadline in terms of trading away players.

Moves in both situations were made, and now that we are nearly halfway through the 2025-26 season, let's check in on how former Bruins players are faring with their new teams.

Jake DeBrusk

When Jake DeBrusk left in free agency in the summer of 2024, he ended up signing with the Vancouver Canucks. He had a solid first year for a team that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and this year, he's seeing a little dip in his numbers. He heads into the holiday break with nine goals, eight on the power play, and 17 points. He has struggled defensively with a plus/minus of minus-8 in 36 games for Vancouver.

Charlie Coyle

When Don Sweeney had his trade deadline fire sale back in March, Charlie Coyle was one player who was traded. He was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche, but it's safe to say that the match didn't last long. He was traded over the summer to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and in 36 games so far, he has five goals and 17 assists. A true professional, he is a great locker room guy and should thrive in that role in Columbus.

Brandon Carlo

Ah, yes, the trade that just keeps on giving for the Bruins. When Sweeney sent Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the return was a haul. Prospect Fraser Minten was a big piece for the Black and Gold's lineup, while the 2026 first-round pick (Top 5 protected) looks enticing. As for Carlo? Well, he's injured, and it's not known when he'll return to the lineup. He has drawn the ire of Maple Leafs fans he has become the subject of trade rumors. What a heist this was for Sweeney.

Trent Frederic

It wasn't surprising to see Trent Frederic traded at the deadline last season. The writing was on the wall that he wasn't returning if he hit the open market. The Edmonton Oilers nabbed him and signed him to a huge contract extension, which is turning into a nightmare. In 37 games this season for Edmonton, the former Boston first-round draft pick has two goals and three points. Bruins fans have seen these struggles before.

Brad Marchand

Out of all the former Bruins mentioned in this article, it's still hard to believe that Brad Marchand is still not a member of the Black and Gold. After winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last spring. In 35 games this season in South Florida, Marchand has 20 goals and 21 assists for a Panthers team devastated by injuries. When they are healthy and back in the playoffs in April, they will have Marchand to thank, as he kept them floating during their injuries.

Linus Ullmark

When Sweeney traded Linus Ullmark for Joonas Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic, and a first-round pick, little did anyone know that the Ottawa Senators were going to benefit the way they have. Ullmark is leading the Senators' charge up the standings with a 14-8-5 record and a win over the Bruins this season. He has a 2.86 goals against average with a .884 save percentage so far this season.

Justin Brazeau

The night before the trade deadline back in March, Sweeney traded Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild. Over the summer, he left for the Pittsburgh Penguins in free agency, and in 22 games, he had eight goals and seven assists. The 27-year-old rugged forward from Ontario had 10 goals and 20 points last season before he was traded.

Parker Wortherspoon

After playing 96 games over the last seasons with the Bruins, Parker Wortherspoon hit free agency and joined Brazeau with the Penguins. In 36 games this season, the 28-year-old defenseman has two goals and nine assists. Those are already career highs for the left-shot blueliner who was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 Entry Draft by the New York Islanders.

Matt Grzelcyk

After signing with Pittsburgh for the 2024-25 season and racking up a career-high 39 assists, Matt Grzelcyk went unsigned until the Chicago Blackhawks signed him to a PTO before training camp. He earned a contract and has been a steady force on the backend for the Blackhawks, with seven assists in 36 games with a plus/minus of plus-4.

Brandon Bussi

This one is a head-scratcher. Sweeney decided to re-sign Michael DiPietro over Brandon Bussi over the summer. He signed with the Panthers before being placed on waivers and plucked by the Carolina Hurricanes. What a start to his NHL career. He is 11-1-1 with a 2.11 goals against average with a .913 save percentage. He set an NHL record by winning 11 of his first 12 decisions to begin his career.