These 3 former Bruins are definitely giving them serious seller's remorse

Over the last couple of offseasons, there have been some tough decisions that have faced Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney in terms of free agency. Let's not forget the decisions that he faced back in March at the trade deadline when he was a seller for the first time in a long time.

After careful thinking, Sweeney let some key players walk in free agency, as well as trading some key pieces. All of those decisions led to some interesting free agency signings over the summer, as well as a key trade with the Edmonton Oilers that acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson, who has been battling injuries lately.

Look, I'm not saying that changes weren't necessary in any of the cases, but some players who could be helping the Bruins this season have a better season than they are having. These three players are gone, but you have to admit that there is some seller's remorse as we close in on the halfway point of the 2025-26 season.

Jake DeBrusk

Boy, could the Bruins have used Jake DeBrusk last season instead of letting him walk in free agency to the Vancouver Canucks. They could use him this season as well. Last year, he had 28 goals and 20 assists, and this season, he has nine goals, eight on the power play, with eight assists. He was the top-six winger that the Black and Gold have needed over the last couple of seasons.

DeBrusk played in all situations for Boston and was one of the faster forwards on the roster. Did he always show up? No, there were times where it was tough to find him on a lot of nights, but when he was playing the way he could, he was a difference-maker.

Brad Marchand

There are Bruins fans who were not upset when Sweeney traded captain Brad Marchand at the deadline to the Florida Panthers, and there are some fans who were upset. It was as close to a split as you could get. The big reason why he was traded was that he wanted a long-term deal, and the Bruins didn't want to. Florida gave him, and he has saved them in the standings.

In 34 games, the 37-year-old has 20 goals and 20 assists already. he has spearheaded many Panthers comebacks to keep them in the Eastern Conference playoff race while they have been hit hard with injuries. He's still playing at a high level and would be a welcome addition to the 2025-26 Boston Bruins.

Brandon Bussi

Ok, so hear me out here. The signs were there that goalie Brandon Bussi was going to be a good one. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan by Sweeney, he walked in free agency and signed with Florida. He was placed on waivers at the end of camp and was claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes. What a move that has been for Carolina.

Bussi is 11-1-1 in his first 13 games with a shutout for the Hurricanes. He has a 2.11 goals against average with a .913 save percentage. Why is this significant? Again, hear me out. Bussi is making $775,000, something that if the Bruins did and traded Korpisalo, it would have opened up much-needed cap space. After losing 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday night, head coach Marco Sturm said that Jermey Swayman gave him the best chance to win, despite it being his fourth game in six days.

If that doesn't send a message about Korpisalo and what Sturm thinks of him, I'm not sure what else to say. Korpisalo's money could have been spent elsewhere in free agency.