It's once again time for the Olympics. Players around the league will be competing for the chance to be on their country's team. Twelve countries will be represented at the Winter Olympics this coming February: the United States, Canada, Latvia, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Czechia, Switzerland, Germany, Slovakia, Denmark, and France.

Four Bruins have gotten the nod for their Olympic Teams. Three have already been named to the official Olympic Rosters, via NBC Sports.

Which Bruins' will take part in the Olympics in February?

David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha will be representing Team Czechia, announced on June 16. Charlie McAvoy will be representing Team USA.

Announced on August 19th by USA Hockey, Jeremy Swayman has been announced for the USA Olympic Orientation Camp.

While Pastrnak, Zacha, and McAvoy already got their nods, Swayman will have something to prove during the orientation camp.

Swayman will be competing against Joey Daccord, Connor Hellebuyck, and Jake Oettinger to get the chance to represent their country. Swayman is the only goalie this past season to have a losing record who was invited to the orientation camp.

Swayman had a down season with the Bruins after missing camp with arbitration hearings. He held a 22-29-7 record, his worst season with the Black and Gold. While Swayman had a down season with the Bruins, he dominated in the 2025 IIHF World Championship, going 7-0, including 2 shutouts.

Pastrnak had another 100 point season, scoring 43 goals with 63 assists during the 2024-25 season.

Zacha had a somewhat down year in terms of goals and assists. He slotted 14 goals and 33 assists, totaling 47 points over 82 games.

McAvoy only played 50 games during the 2024-25 season, dealing with an injury from going shoulder-first into the post during the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. In the 50 games, he scored 7 goals and assisted 16 times, totaling 23 points.

If all four do get to represent their respective countries, it will be all of their first times at the Olympic stage, even though none are shy to some international competition.