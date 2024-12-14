Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins

Facing a tough five-game road trip in mid-December, things are not going as planned for the Boston Bruins through Western Canada and Seattle. Two games into the trip, the Black and Gold have been outscored 13-2 in losses to the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken. Two games, two disappointing results.

As if things couldn't get any tougher, the final three games are against three teams in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race and it begins on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks former teammates. If the Bruins are going to salvage this trip over the next five days, they'll need to do it playing with very little confidence.

Last Game

Thursday night in Seattle, the Bruins fell behind just 21 seconds into the game on a power play goal from the Kraken and things didn't much better from there in a 5-1 loss. The lone Boston goal came from Brad Marchand on a penalty shot. Vancouver enters the game coming off a 4-0 shutout of the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins: History

This is the second of two meetings between the Bruins and Canucks this season. In the first meeting on Nov. 26 at the TD Garden, Vancouver got a second-period power-play goal from former Bruin Jake DeBrusk that was the difference in a 2-0 victory.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins: Players to Watch

For the Bruins, it will likely be Jeremy Swayman back between the pipes looking to rebound from allowing eight goals in an 8-1 loss to the Jets on Tuesday night. Offensively for Boston, they will take goals from anyone. Through six periods on this trip, they have a David Pastrnak power play goal and Marchand's goal on a penalty shot. That type of offense will not win many games at any level.

Look for DeBrusk to be hunting goals early and often as he scored his 14th of the season against the Panthers two nights ago. His 14 strikes led the team with Pius Suter three goals behind him. Former Bruins forward Danton Heinen has four goals and seven assists, numbers that Boston would gladly take this season.