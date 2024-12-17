Game Preview: Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins

After being outscored 13-2 in the first two games of a five-game road trip by the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken, the Boston Bruins were able to finally break into the win column against Vancouver Canucks Saturday night. Sitting at 1-2-0 through the first three games, it gets tougher for Boston with the final two stops on their trip.

The first of two stops is Tuesday night when they play the Calgary Flames in their first of two games in Alberta. The Flames are fighting to hang around the Western Conference playoff spots and are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. This feels like a game where anything less than at the latest a loser point would be disappointing.

Last Game

Boston put together not only their best 60-minute effort on the trip but also this season with their win over the Canucks. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two periods and put the game away for good early in the third period on a David Pastrnak goal. Calgary also beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, 3-0, on Saturday night.

Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins: History

This is the second and final meeting between the two teams in 2024-25 after the Bruins won the first meeting on Nov. 7 at the TD Garden in overtime when Brad Marchand scored off a rebound. Calgary will be looking for some revenge in this game, to say the least.

Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins: Players to Watch

As always this season, the Bruins as a whole are a team to watch with their struggles to follow up good performances with another one. Marchand and Pastrnak scoring was big for the Black and Gold in Vancouver and they even got depth goals from Morgan Geekie and Marc McLaughlin.

For Calgary, Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and three assists, while Nazem Kadri also has three goals. There is no doubt that the Flames have talent enough to stay within the playoff chase and a lot of it will depending on goaltending with Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar.