Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks

After two wins to begin the Joe Saccot era in Boston, the Bruins will be looking to extend it to three games on Tuesday night at the TD Garden. It won’t be easy as they are facing the hottest team in the NHL on the road, the Vancouver Canucks, who have won seven straight away from home.

It will also be the return of some former Bruins as Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen return after signing there over the summer in free agency. It also should have marked the return to Boston for defenseman Derek Forbort, but he was recently placed on injured reserve.

Last Game

Saturday night in Detroit against the Red Wings, the Bruins improved to 2-0-0 under Sacco with a 2-1 win. After a Justin Brazeau first-period power-play goal, the Red Wings tied the game before Brad Marchand scored the game-winner in the third period for the win.

Vancouver is coming off a win over the Ottawa Senators, and on Saturday night, DeBrusk scored two goals and had an assist. As mentioned above, it was the Canucks seventh straight win on the road coming to Causeway St.

Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks: History

This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. On Dec. 14, the two teams will meet again in Vancouver when Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov’s turn to return to where they spent part of last season before signing in Boston in free agency in July.

Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks: Players to Watch

For the Bruins, David Pastrnak still leads the way with eight goals, but after scoring the game-winner against Detroit, Marchand is just two goals behind his teammate for the lead. Brazeau is next with five goals.

For Vancouver, the goal scoring has been spread around with Kiefer Sherwood, Pius Suter, Elias Petterson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser each having six. DeBrusk is getting hot and has five with eight assists for the Canucks. Imagine if the Bruins had that type of production from his this season.