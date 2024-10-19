Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Utah Hockey Club

Facing an early-season test on the road, the Boston Bruins passed their first test against the Colorado Avalanche. Now they move on to their second game out West looking to follow up their performance against a new organization in the NHL.

Last season was the final season of the Arizona Coyotes after they agreed to move to Utah to bring hockey to a new fanbase. So far this season, the Utah Hockey Club has more than held their own and now Boston gets their first look at the Delta Center in Salt Lake. Here is a preview of Black and Gold’s sixth game of the 2024-25 season.

Last Game

As mentioned above, the Bruins kicked off their trip with a 5-3 win over the struggling Colorado Avalanche. Boston jumped out to a 4-1 lead and then held off an Avs rally and sealed the win with a John Beecher empty-net goal. Joonas Korpisalo got his first start since a season-opening 6-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 8 and allowed all three goals on Colorado power plays.

Boston Bruins vs. Utah Hockey Club History

This is the first of two meetings between the two teams with the second coming on Nov. 21 at the TD Garden.

Boston Bruins vs. Utah Hockey Club Players to Watch

For the Bruins, a couple of players to watch are Charlie Coyle, who finally produced against the Avalanche, and Brad Marchand. He was injured in the second period against Colorado, but Jim Montgomery said he was fine. Expect Jeremy Swayman to get the start in goal after Korpisalo got the win three nights ago.

For Utah, Dylan Guenther has been a pleasant surprise early in the season with five goals already, and goalie Conor Ingram is 3-0-1 so far in four games with a 3.88 GAA and a .868 SV%. Those are not numbers that are going to jump off the screen at you and it would be in the Bruins' best interest if he is in goal to test him and test him early.