Boston Bruins Goaltending Tandem Ranking is Surprisingly High

Over the last couple of seasons, goaltending has been the strong position for the Boston Bruins. That all changed this past summer when GM Don Sweeney finally did what was rumored for a while, he broke his dominating tandem.

In late June, Sweeney sent Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the struggling Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a 2024 first-round NHL Entry Draft pick. Taking back Korpisalo was eye-opening for Boston fans especially with him being a $3 million cap hit even after Ottawa retained $1 million.

In the Black and Gold’s season opener on Oct. 8 against the Florida Panthers, Korpisalo allowed six goals in a 6-4 loss. Were all the goals his fault? No, as there was bad defense and zone coverage in front of him, but in the NHL, you need your goalie to make up for that at times with some big saves. He wasn’t able to. Now the question is, where does the Bruins' goaltending tandem rank among the other 31 teams? One writer gave his opinion and it’s a position that Boston fans are not used to.

Bruins goaltending tandem ranked 10th in the NHL

Adam Grentz of Bleacher Report “Power Ranked Every NHL Teams Goalie Tandem for 2024-25” and the Bruins came in at No. 10. That’s low coming off of the last couple of seasons. Imagine how much lower it would be if Jeremy Swayman still had not signed earlier this month?

This ranking is squarely based on Swayman and whether or not he can handle the load of being a full-time netminder for a season. To compound matters, Ullmark and Anton Forsberg are two spots higher at No. 8 for the Senators. They are the fourth-ranked Atlantic Division team on this list also behind the Panthers at No. 2 and the Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6.

Now the question is, can Swayman handle the load of a No. 1 and can Korpisalo turn his game around with the Bruins and goalie coach Bob Essensa? That’s what Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery are hoping for. If it doesn’t end up going that way, then does Brandon Bussi get a shot? Time will tell.