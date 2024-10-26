Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

After two disappointing games to close out a three-game road trip, the Boston Bruins were looking to turn things around against the Dallas Stars Thursday night at the TD Garden. Instead of turning things around, they kept their slump intact with a 5-2 loss, allowing three second-period power-play goals.

Things get even tougher for the Bruins Saturday night at home when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The month of October is a tough one, to say the least, for the Black and Gold, but things could get real dicey early in the season if they lose another game in regulation, this time to an Atlantic Division rival.

Last Game

As mentioned above, the Bruins enter the game off a loss to the Stars. David Pastrnak opened the scoring for the Bruins and then Justin Brazeau added a power play goal in the second. That was all they could muster against former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith.

Toronto is coming in off a loss at home to the St. Louis Blues, 5-1, Thursday night. Like the Bruins, the Maple Leafs are at 4-3 and like the Black and Gold, are struggling. There is no better way for them to turn things around by coming to Boston and winning.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: History

This will be the first of four regular season matchups between the two teams with the next two in Toronto on Nov. 5 and Jan. 4. The fourth and final game between the teams will be at the TD Garden on Feb. 25.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Players to Watch

Whenever the Bruins and Maple Leafs meet, you must keep an eye out for Auston Matthews. This season he has three goals while Mitch Marner leads them with five assists. Anthony Stolarz is 3-2-0 in goal with a 1.83 GAA and a .938 SV%.

For the Bruins, like it was against Nashville and Dallas, every player who plays should be considered a player to watch. The last three performances have been less than stellar and if they are going to turn things around, it needs to happen from their leadership against Toronto.