Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken

After beginning a five-game road trip with an embarrassing loss, the Boston Bruins will look to right the ship Thursday night in Seattle against the Kraken. It was a seven-goal loss for the Black and Gold in 2024-25 and they allowed five third-period goals after trailing by just two goals. It was an ugly way to end a four-game winning streak.

Things on the trip are not going to get any easier for a team that struggles to create good scoring chances and, well, just score overall. Whether it’s even strength or on the power play, getting good looks and finishing has been an issue all season long, especially against good teams.

Last Game

The Bruins will enter the matchup with the Kraken coming off an 8-1 loss at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Playing the Jets at home or on the road is always a struggle, but giving a team as talented as Winnipeg six power plays, it’s a recipe for disaster. Seattle is entering off a 2-1 shootout loss at home to the Florida Panthers.

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: History

This is the second of two meetings this season between the Bruins and the Kraken. In November, the Bruins won, 2-0, on home ice when they got a Charlie Coyle first-period power-play goal on a nifty play as the game-winner. It was the second straight shutout in two days after Boston blanked the Philadelphia Flyers on the road the day before.

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Players to Watch

For Boston, David Pastrnak scored the lone goal in the loss to the Jets and Jeremy Swayman struggled, to say the least between the pipes. Look for Joonas Korpisalo to get the start against Seattle to give Swayman a much-needed night off at this point.

For Seattle, Oliver Bjorkstrand has three goals and three assists in his last five games and Massachusetts native Matty Beniers had five assists over that time. Joey Daccord played in the shootout loss to the Panthers in goal, while Philipp Grubauer has struggled this season going 2-8-0 with a 3.71 GAA and an .870 SV%.