Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Through the first three weeks of the 2024-25 season, things have not gone well for the Boston Bruins. There have been a lot more down moments than up moments for Jim Montgomery’s team. They played their best game of the season on Saturday night in a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After allowing a goal with 1:17 left in regulation by Auston Matthews to tie the game, the Black and Gold responded to adversity by bouncing back in overtime. A Matthews turnover led to captain Brad Marchand scoring his first goal of the season at 2:26 for the win. After two days off, Boston will return to the ice Tuesday night at home to close out a three-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Last Game

As mentioned above, the Bruins picked up their most important win of the season over the Maple Leafs in what they hope will kickstart a run. Philadelphia is coming in off a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at home, one day after scoring seven goals in a win over the Minnesota Wild.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: History

This is the first of three meetings between the two teams this season and the first of two in four days. Boston will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. puck drop after the two teams met twice in the preseason. The final game of the season series between the teams will be at the TD Garden on Dec. 7.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Players to Watch

After getting the weight of not scoring a goal off of his shoulders against Toronto, will that jump-start scoring production for Marchand? The Bruins certainly hope so. How will the Bruins' fourth line be is another place to keep an eye on as they scored a huge goal against the Maple Leafs and once again brought the energy they have all season.

For the Flyers, Travis Konecny leads them in goals (3), assists (4) and points (7). In goal, Sam Ersson is 2-2-1 with a 3.56 GAA with an .872 SV%. Ivan Fedotov is 0-3-0 with a 5.35 GAA and an .821 SV%. It'll be interesting to see who starts between the pipes for Philadelphia.