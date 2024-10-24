Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars

After spending the last nine days on the road, the Boston Bruins return home to the TD Garden on Thursday night to continue their tough month of October to begin the 2024-25 season. Boston returns home after a disappointing 1-1-1 road trip that started well with a win against the Colorado Avalanche before an overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club and winless Nashville Predators.

Things won’t get any easier for the Black and Gold as the next two games are the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s safe to say that is as close as a must-win, either in regulation or overtime, as there is early in a season for the Bruins.

Last Games

Both teams are coming off of losses on Tuesday night during the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy. The Bruins lost, 4-0, in very disappointing fashion to the Predators for their first win of the season. Just when you thought that Boston hit a new low in an overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club, it was worse against Nashville.

Dallas started the season hot, but lost, 4-2, to the Buffalo Sabres and will be coming in off a disappointing loss of their own. They went to the Western Conference Final last spring and lost to the Edmonton Oilers and are primed for another deep run this season.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: History

This is the first of two meetings between the two teams, with the rematch coming On Nov. 14 in Texas. Over the last couple of seasons, the Bruins have had some success against the Stars and will need some early this season to avoid falling below .500.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: Players to Watch

It will be interesting to see how the Bruins respond to what has happened the last two games after scoring just one goal against Utah and being shut out by the Predators. They need more than their bottom line to step up and produce against the Stars or it'll be a long night at home.

For Dallas, Jake Oettinger is 4-1-0 in goal eith 1.81 GAA and a .941 SV% this season and will likely get the start. Not what the Black and Gold want to see. Matt Duchene leads them in goals with three and Roope Hintz has a team-high five points. The Stars currently have the NHL's top-ranked penalty kill.