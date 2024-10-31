Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

When the NHL released the 2024-25 NHL schedule, we knew one thing, it was a tough first month of the season for the Boston Bruins. Two games with the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers six days apart with a three-game trip out West mixed in, it wouldn't be surprising if they got off to a slow start. Nobody saw this start coming.

At 4-5-1 after being shut out at home to the lowly Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, the Black and Gold will hit the road for two games three days apart beginning Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes looking to close out the month on a good note.

Last Game

As mentioned above, the Bruins enter the game off a disappointing 2-0 loss to the Flyers at home. They were frustrated by Philadelphia who blocked shots, took away the center of the ice, and successfully killed each Boston power-play. Carolina is returning home after a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night in Western Canada.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: History

This is the first of three matchups this season between the two teams. The second game won't be until March back in Carolina before the Hurricanes make their lone trip to the TD Garden in April. By then, who knows where each team will be?

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Player to Watch

For the Bruins, David Pastrnak leads the way with six goals and the next two players with three goals are Cole Koepke and Mark Kastelic, something not many people, if any, saw coming at the beginning of the season. After Joonas Korpisalo played very well against the Flyers, it's likely going to be Jeremy Swayman back between the pipes against the Hurricanes.

Carolina is led by Martin Necas with four goals and seven assists in eight games, but their strong play has been between the pipes with Frederik Andersen and Pytor Kochetkov each being 3-1-0. Andersen sports a 1.48 GAA and an .941SV%, while Kochetkov has a 2.77 GAA and an .894 SV%.