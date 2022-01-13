Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens

On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Bruins will play their Centennial Game at the TD Garden when they host the Montreal Canadiens at 3 o'clock. It will be a special afternoon for the Black and Gold and the fans who will be lucky enough to be in attendance.

The Bruins have a long day of scheduled events on Causeway St. with Fan Fest from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. before the doors open at 1:30 and pregame ceremonies will start at 2:45. When all is said and done, this is a huge game for interim coach Joe Sacco and his team who is currently hovering around wild card positioning in the Eastern Conference. It's safe to say two points are needed here, no matter how they can get them.

Last Game

The Bruins enter the game coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at the TD Garden. After Charlie Coyle scored just over a minute into the game, Tristan Jarry shut the door against Boston the rest of the night until his team was able to get two pucks by Jeremy Swayman. Montreal comes in off a loss on Saturday afternoon to the New York Rangers, 4-3, when Kaapo Kakko scored in the final minute to break the tie.

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: History

This is the second of three meetings between the two teams in 2024-25. In October, the Bruins won a wild 6-4 game over the Canadiens and this is Montreal's final trip to Boston this season. The two teams will not meet again until April 3 in Canada.

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Players to Watch

For the Bruins it's simple, everyone who is in the lineup as a forward or a defenseman is a player to watch. Why? Well, they just can't score goals at home, which is stunning. As soon as the Penguins took a 2-1 lead in the third period on Friday night, you knew that was the game with the Black and Gold's history of scoring goals at home in the third period this season.

Montreal is having another tough season, but Cole Caufield has been a bright spot with a team-high 14 goals, while Nick Suzuki has nine and Brendan Gallagher has eight. Goaltending has been an issue for the Canadiens, but playing the Bruins, every goaltender looks like a Vezina Trophy candidate.