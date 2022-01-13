Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

In an odd scheduling quirk for the Boston Bruins in the 2024-25 season, they are playing three consecutive Original Six teams. After a memorable Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden against the Montreal Canadiens in the Centennial Game, they get two more cracks on back-to-back days beginning Tuesday night at the TD Garden.

It’s been six games since Joe Sacco took over on an interim basis for Jim Montgomery in November. He is 4-2-0 in charge of the Black and Gold and nothing against Montgomery, but it’s undeniable that Boston has looked better under Sacco. Of course, there are some areas where the Bruins have continued to struggle, hello power play, but they are, for now, trending in the right direction heading into key back-to-back games this week, beginning with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Last Game

The Bruins beat the Canadiens for the second time this season, 6-3, Sunday. Boston scored three goals 70 seconds apart in the first period and built a 5-1 lead before Montreal cut the deficit to 5-3 in the third period before a Cole Koepke empty-net goal sealed the win.

Detroit enters the game coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon at home with former Bruin Jake DeBrusk recording a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime to go along with an assist.

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings: History

This is the second of three games this season between the Bruins and Red Wings and it marks Detroit’s only trip to the TD Garden this season. The Bruins won the first matchup on Nov. 23 when Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal in the third period. The final game will be played on March 30.

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Players to Watch

Against Montreal, David Pastrnak scored the middle goal of the three-goal outburst in 70 seconds, and it looked like a large weight had been lifted off of his shoulders. Boston got a pair of goals from Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle and getting production from the backend is big for Boston this season.

Detroit is led by young star Lucas Raymond who has seven goals and 18 assists, while Dylan Larkin has 12 goals and Alex DeBrincat has 10 goals and 11 assists. Another young star, defenseman Moritz Seider, had 11 assists and turning into one of the better offensive blueliners in the NHL.