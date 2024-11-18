Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Stop me if you've heard this before. The Boston Bruins will be looking to bounce-back from a disappointing loss in the 2024-25 season. Words that have been spoken too many times through the first month of the season.

That will be the case once again Monday night at the TD Garden when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town in what should be a Boston win. However, this season, nothing is given with Jim Montgomery's team. Nothing.

Last Game

The Bruins held a 2-1 lead through two periods on Saturday afternoon against the St. Louis Blues at home on a pair of Trent Frederic first-period power-play goals. St. Louis tied the game on a Nathan Walker goal midway through the period before they won it in overtime. It was the second time in four days the two teams had met and they ended up splitting the season series.

Columbus comes in off a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on the road. They trailed 2-1 through two periods in Canada, but three third-period goals from Montreal put the game away and dropped the Blue Jackets to 6-9-2 on the season.

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: History

This will be the first of three matchups between the two teams and it actually will be three meetings in just over a month's time. The Bruins will travel to Columbus on Dec. 27, before the two teams hop on a plane and head to Boston to play the final game of the season series the next night in Boston.

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Players to Watch

For Boston, it's simple. They need their stars to show up and produce. Relying on Frederic's and fourth line will yield the results they have so far. Brad Marchand, who had a maintenance day from practice on Sunday, needs to step up more along with Elias Lindholm and others.

For Columbus, Kirill Marchenko leads them in points with 16 on six goals and 10 assists, while former Canadiens center Sean Monahan has 13 points on six goals and seven assists. Simply put for the Bruins, get ahead and stay ahead of the Blue Jackets.