Boston Bruins News: Andrew Peeke Injury Update, Brad Marchand & Mark Kastelic Miss Practice

Things have not been getting better for the Boston Bruins just over a month into the 2024-25 season. Sitting at 8-8-3 after a disappointing 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden, everyone continues to look for answers from players to the coaches to the front office. Sunday, one day after the roster movement, there was more and that's where we begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Andrew Peeke getting closer

On Nov. 5, defenseman Andrew Peeke went down with an upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs when he was on the wrong end of a Max Pacioretty hit in the defensive zone. He has played since that game, but Sunday, he was back on the ice and appears to be getting closer to returning.

Peeke led the post-practice stretch at center ice at Warrior Ice Arena according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI and Montgomery ruled him out of Monday night's game at the TD Garden against his former team, the Columbus Blue Jackets. It does appear, however, that he's getting closer to being in the lineup.

Riley Tufte sent back to Providence

Part of all the pregame roster movement for the Black and Gold ahead of Saturday's loss to the Blues was forward Riley Tufte being recalled from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Sunday, he was returned there when Tyler Johnson, who was away from the team for a family matter, returned to practice.

The #NHLBruins have assigned Riley Tufte to Providence: pic.twitter.com/svxipMeTF5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 17, 2024

Brad Marchand and Mark Kastelic missed practice

Against St. Louis, forward Mark Kastelic left the game with what the team called a lower-body injury and after the game, Montgomery deemed him day-to-day. He was not at practice Sunday and Montgomery said after that along with captain Brad Marchand, he was taking a maintenance day. Kastelic also remained day-to-day.

Bruins path to success is clear

Nothing you will hear so far about the Bruins season to date would surprise you, but their path to success is obvious with one stat. This season when holding a lead after two periods, they are 6-0-2 with their second loser-point loss coming against the Blues. Their first was against the Utah Hockey Club back in October. Getting a lead through 40 minutes is a big key to success for any team, but it's very important to this season's version of the Black and Gold.