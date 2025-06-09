Four Sleepers Bruins Need To Hang Onto After The 2024-25 Season

As the Bruins move to create a better team for this next season, a concern for the team is who we may lose. We have a few players that are under free agency that we really need to keep with the team.

Morgan Geekie

Geekie, this year, absolutely blew everyone away, scoring a total of 33 goals this season, compared to the 2023-24 season, in which he had only 17 total goals. The trading of Brad Marchand gave Geekie the opportunity to learn and grow under Pasta, which led Morgan to have the ability to be the second biggest goal scorer on the team this last season.



Geekie did very well, and was "voted by fans for the 'NESN 7th Player Award', which was chosen by fans for the Bruins team". Fans vote for "players who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season." Not re-signing Morgan could end up proving to be a mistake. Especially since if he improves even more during the off-season, he could be a hot commodity for this next trade season.





Jakub Lauko and Marat Khusnutdinov

The Bruins traded Justin Brazeau for both Lauko and Khusnutdinov with the Minnesota Wild. The reason why this is important is that while Brazeau was with us, he scored 10 goals, but with the Wild, he only made one. Since Khusnutdinov came to the team, he's had a career high with a total of three goals. While Lauko had only two goals since rejoining the Bruins, he's shown more improvement in speed and accuracy with the few games he played this last season. The skills Lauko acquired during his time away may prove to be an asset as the B's move forward.

"Lauk-nutdinov", if you will, was a well done trade, as we gained (and re-gained) two players with good speed, aggression and accuracy.

John Beecher

Beecher has been with the Bruins for a quick three years, and during that time he's had a total of ten goals and eleven assists. He's quickly become a known player on the team, as more fans begin to keep an eye out on him. His physicality and quick skating ability are contributing factors to his continued playing for Providence Bruins and the official Boston team.

These are some of the players on the team, currently, that we are needing to keep in order to have a more successful upcoming season. Hopefully, through training, practice and hard work, the boys are able to become even better next season!