Former Bruins prospect makes ridiculous save that leaves fans stunned

When it was time to make some tough decisions in late June, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had to decide on the terms of his goaltending. Everyone was expecting Jeremy Swayman to have a bounce-back 2025-26 season, and so far, he has.

As far as goaltending after the former University of Maine star goes, it was a question mark. It would have made sense for Sweeney to trade Joonas Korpisalo if he could get someone to bite, but he held onto him. The next decision surrounding his prospect netminders. Michael DiPietro and Brandon Bussi were free agents, and there wasn't room for both of them. When the dust settled, the Bruins brought back DiPietro and let Bussi walk in free agency.

Bussi signed with the Florida Panthers, but he was placed on waivers at the end of training camp. He was claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes, and he has been a lifesaver for head coach Rod Brind'Amour. On Monday afternoon, he got the start between the pipes against the red-hot Buffalo Sabres, and he turned in what could end up being the save of the year.

Former Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi makes incredible save against Sabres

In the second period, and the game tied, 1-1, Bussi robbed Tage Thompson with a glove save when he slid from the right post to the left on what was a 2-on-0 for the Sabres after Carolina failed to clear the puck, killing a penalty.

Entering the game, Bussi has been nothing short of sensational for Carolina this year. He was 17-3-1 record in 21 games with a 2.25 goals against average and a .905 save percentage. He has one shutout this year.

It would be easy to sit here and say that Sweeney made a mistake when it comes to the former unsigned free agent out of Western Michigan, but Bussi has answered the call in his first full pro season. He certainly answered the call against Thompson on Monday afternoon.